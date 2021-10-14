Infosys shares jump over 4% after better than expected Q2 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Fino Payments Bank files papers with Sebi for Rs 1,300-crore IPO
-
Shares of Infosys on Thursday jumped over 4 per cent after the company reported a better-than-expected 12 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit.
The stock gained 4.40 per cent to Rs 1,784.05 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it jumped 4.35 per cent to Rs 1,783.60.
"Reported strong financial performance with both revenue and EBIT margin above estimates. The deal booking remains strong and would support growth momentum," according to a report by YES Securities on Q2 FY22 result update on Infosys.
Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services company, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 12 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit on more contracts from global businesses, a reason that also led to raising its annual revenue outlook.
Net profit in July-September at Rs 5,421 crore, or Rs 12.88 a share, was 11.9 per cent higher than Rs 4,845 crore (or Rs 11.42 a share) net profit in the same period a year back.
The net profit, which is 4.4 per cent higher than the preceding June quarter, came on the back of broad-based growth across verticals and geographies, strong revenue contribution from the Daimler deal, and higher adoption of digital transformation by clients.
The firm raised its forecast for annual revenue growth to 16.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent in fiscal 2022, from 14-16 per cent growth predicted in July.
This is on the back of expectations of winning more contracts from global businesses, expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU