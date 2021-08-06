MMTC seeks time till August 31 from exchanges for financial results

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How RBI's tough new rules impact the audit companies
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bata India, SAIL, MMTC, Reliance Power
Sebi appoints forensic auditor to vet financial statements of Suzlon Energy
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Retirement fund body EPFO invests Rs 7,715 cr in equity in April-June
-
State-run trading firm MMTC on Friday said it has requested the stock exchanges to extend the time limit up to August 31 for holding the meeting of its audit committee and Board of Directors for consideration and approval of audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021.
However, it said that vigorous efforts will be made to finalise the accounts for the financial year 2020-21 at the earliest.
In a filing, the company said due to a "very" large exposure of MMTC in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) of which MMTC is a major promoter, the conclusion of accounts of NINL form a very substantive input for MMTC.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and cessation of the functions of NINL's steel plant and continuous lock down and unrest at the plant, the process of finalization of accounts of this JV company for the financial year 2020-21 has got delayed and is yet to be approved by the Board of NINL, it said.
The government has already approved disinvestment of MMTC in NINL and this would have bearing on the accounts of MMTC Ltd, it added.
It also said that on the review petition filed by MMTC in the matter of MMTC vs. Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd, the Supreme Court has passed an order reducing the interest component.
"Details are being worked out to know the impact on this decision. MMTC may be required to make significant provision in the Accounts for 2020-21 subject to Auditors/Board approval," MMTC said.
On account of this, the annual accounts of MMTC for the financial year 2020-21 may be delayed, it said.
"Considering the above circumstances, we request the Stock Exchanges to extend the time limit upto 31.8.2021 for holding the meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results (both stand alone and consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2021," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU