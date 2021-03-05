Mobile firms urge govt to create policies to compete with countries

-
ALSO READ
Govt's mobile manufacturing booster plan: Will iPhone get cheaper in India?
India likely to become mobile export hub, pip China and Vietnam
Pushing India to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Karnataka's industrial policy to push mobile production to Rs 30K cr: ICEA
PLI scheme to help India pip China in mobile manufacturing: Minister
-
Mobile manufacturers on Friday requested the government to come up with policies that focus on competition with countries and not companies, sectoral industry body ICEA said in a statement.
Addressing a webinar on production linked incentive scheme on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the scheme, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by USD 520 billion in the next five years.
The scheme was first notified to boost mobile manufacturing in the country, and later on, it was extended to other sectors after seeing traction of many global players in the segment, including Samsung, Apple's contract manufacturers, Dixon, and Lava.
"It is imperative to offset the disabilities vis-a-vis other countries and encourage Global Value Chains (GVC's) and domestic industry players to set-up manufacturing facilities in India. We need to build policies to compete with countries and not companies," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents companies like Apple, Winstron, Lava, Vivo etc, in its recommendation to the Prime Minister Office and Niti Aayog said that there should be long term policies to address disabilities, stable tax regime aligned with the phased manufacturing plan, and review GST regime to boost domestic demand in the short term, among others.
"We are confident that on the basis of such forward-looking policy interventions, India should be able to focus its efforts to capture the investment opportunities originating from various global as well as domestic stakeholders to fulfil the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to establish India as World's No 1 manufacturing hub. If we have to achieve USD 1 trillion of exports, electronics will be the largest contributor to it," Mohindroo said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU