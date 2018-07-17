Most affordable Jaguar F-type is Rs 4 mn cheaper than its earlier models

JUST IN
New Delhi 

 

Jaguar Land Rover launched its F-Type flagship sports car with a 2.0 litre fourcylinder Ingenium petrol engine. Until now, the two-door machine had two variants -- one with a 3.0 litre supercharged V6, the other with a 5.0 litre supercharged V8. The cars are priced at Rs 12.9 million and Rs 21.5 million (ex-showroom Delhi) , respectively, while the top-range SVR variant is priced from Rs 25.7 million.

 

 

The 2.0 litre variant of the F-Type will be more affordable than the earlier available variants and is expected to be Rs 4 milion cheaper than the 3.0 liter model. When it comes to specifications, the 2.0 litre Ingenium powered F-Type churns out 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. The new F-type has a top speed of 250 kmph and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. 

 

An 8-Speed Automatic gearbox takes care of the transmission. The price for the coupe is Rs 9.09 million and Rs 10.1 million for the convertible (ex-showroom Delhi).

Compared to the more powerful and supercharged variants, the 2.0-litre variant is also lighter by 52 kg. Jaguar says that most of the weight reduction is done “over the front axle – and this is key to the four-cylinder F-TYPE’s enhanced agility.”

 

Kerb weight of the new model stands at 1,525 kg, while gross vehicle weight stands at 1,925 kg. Jaguar says the chassis of the new F-Type has been tuned to deliver better engine response along with body control and ride comfort while keeping Indian conditions in mind.

 


First Published: Tue, July 17 2018. 21:01 IST

