Most affordable Jaguar F-type is Rs 4 mn cheaper than its earlier models

The 2.0 litre variant of the F-Type will be more affordable than the earlier available variants and is expected to be Rs 4 milion cheaper than the 3.0 liter model. When it comes to specifications, the 2.0 litre Ingenium powered F-Type churns out 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. The new F-type has a top speed of 250 kmph and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.
An 8-Speed Automatic gearbox takes care of the transmission. The price for the coupe is Rs 9.09 million and Rs 10.1 million for the convertible (ex-showroom Delhi).
