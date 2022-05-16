Multiple initiatives boosted 4G experience for customers in Delhi-NCR: VIL

-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it has boosted the 4G experience of its customers in the national capital region, with multiple network initiatives that spurred better indoor coverage and faster speeds.
The company has, till now, deployed the highly efficient 900MHz spectrum as well as 1800 MHz band on about 8,400 sites in New Delhi and NCR. This will enable customers to avail stronger network indoors as they work, study, socialise, access entertainment, use e-commerce and other digital services on the network, the company said.
"VIL customers in Delhi and NCR can now do more from home with stronger indoor 4G connectivity," the company said in a statement.
It has added almost 700 4G sites since the pandemic, increasing coverage for its customers here to stay connected at all times.
"We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our 4G coverage in the circle as well as strengthen indoor network coverage even in congested locations in the National Capital. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of choice plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on Vi's 4G network," Arvinder Sachdev, Operations Director, North, Vodafone Idea, said.
