JUST IN
Shriram Transport to raise Rs 5k cr in second half of FY23 to fund growth
IndiGo CEO agrees to 2-year non-compete curbs after stepping down in Sep
NHPC to sell hydro power to PTC India from upcoming Nepal projects
MSH aims to onboard 10,000 start-ups from 3,000 currently in next 3-4 years
Promoters to infuse Rs 800 cr into Inox Wind by subscribing debt
Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Goel to vacate office at ensuing AGM in Sept
Adani Electricity invests Rs 500 cr for smart meter installations in Mumbai
VIL shareholders approve Moondra as CEO; Takkar becomes non-exec director
Zomato launches 'intercity legends', now order from anywhere in India
Tata Steel infuses around Rs 54 cr in TSML via additional shares
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shriram Transport to raise Rs 5k cr in second half of FY23 to fund growth
Business Standard

Netherlands: Tata Steel to invest over 65 mn euros for hydrogen-based mfg

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it will invest more than 65 million euros for hydrogen-based steel manufacturing in the Netherlands

Topics
Tata Steel | Netherlands

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Steel
The overall project is led by the Tata Steel internal project and sustainability team, with close support from the main delivery partners.

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it will invest more than 65 million euros for hydrogen-based steel manufacturing in the Netherlands.

Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise steel manufacturing.

Tata Steel has inked pacts with three firms -- McDermott, Danieli and Hatch -- for the further technical preparations for hydrogen-based steel manufacturing in the Dutch city of Ijmuiden.

All three companies have their own specific proficiency that is needed together to assist Tata Steel in hydrogen-based steel manufacturing.

"The cost for this first development step is in excess of 65 million euros and will result in an engineering package that forms the basis for a final permitting and project planning," the company said in a statement.

The overall project is led by the Tata Steel internal project and sustainability team, with close support from the main delivery partners.

McDermott is responsible for the construction input and support of the technical project management.

Danieli will oversee the engineering design of the plant and technology that delivers the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), the first step in the iron-making process.

Hatch is the technology licensor of the electric furnaces that melt the DRI and help reduce the oxygen content further, thereby improving the final steel quality.

The REF and DRI plants are closely combined to form an integrated production system.

"We recently signed agreements about our future with two ministries and the province of North Holland. In doing so, we have committed to being CO2 neutral before 2045 and emit between 35 to 40 per cent less CO2 before 2030. This will primarily be achieved via the hydrogen route where the blast furnaces are replaced with modern, clean steel-making technology that uses hydrogen or gas instead of coal," Tata Steel Nederland CEO Hans van den Berg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tata Steel

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 23:27 IST

`
.