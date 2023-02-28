JUST IN
New iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Apple has reportedly restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and in-house 5G baseband chip

Topics
Apple India | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has reportedly restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and in-house 5G baseband chip.

On Monday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, tweeted: "My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14."

Kuo also said that the new iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with "Apple's 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan".

He said that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go "smoothly" in the first half of next year, and the iPad and Apple Watch will also soon "abandon" Qualcomm's baseband chips.

"This move will benefit Apple's hardware gross margin, while Qualcomm's Apple business will decline significantly in the next 2-3 years," he added.

Last month, Kuo claimed that the iPhone maker had informed suppliers that it has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024.

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:36 IST

