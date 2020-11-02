NFL's sulphur-based fertiliser sale jumps 2-folds in April-October

-
State-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said the sale of sulphur-based fertiliser rose more than two-folds to 26,456 tonne during April-October in this fiscal.
Its sale stood at 9,801 tonne in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The NFL attributed the sharp jump in the sale of sulphur-based fertilisers to the training programme conducted to encourage farmers to use non-urea fertilisers like Di-ammonium phosphate, NPK and sulphur-based fertilisers.
"With these efforts, the company has registered growth in the sale of all non-urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year," NFL said in the filing.
Out of the total sulphur-based fertilisers, the sale of Bentonite Sulphur, produced at the NFL Panipat plant, has increased to 11,730 tonne during the April-October period of this fiscal from 3,478 tonne in the year-ago period.
Sales of Single Superphosphate (SSP) have also risen to 14,726 tonne as compared with 6,323 tonne in the year-ago, it added.
The company's shares declined by 1.64 per cent to settle at Rs 29.95 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
