Nissan India rolls out 50,000th unit of SUV Magnite from Chennai plant

-
ALSO READ
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
Nissan Motor India posts 2-fold jump in domestic wholesales in Dec
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train, upskill professionals
Nissan reports over three-fold increase in domestic sales in September
Renault launches limited edition Triber at Rs 7.2 lakh amid sales milestone
-
Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it has rolled out the 50,000th unit of its SUV Magnite from the Chennai plant of the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Magnite has so far received over 1 lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets, Nissan India said in a statement.
Commenting on the milestone, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said, "Magnite has been a core model under Nissan's global transformation strategy. It is playing a key role in strengthening the company's presence in India and overseas".
Since its launch in December 2020, 50,000 units of Magnite have been produced from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company said.
Last year, Nissan India had commenced exports of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia. It is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU