Now connect to WhatsApp by choosing proxy server if denied the right

-
ALSO READ
Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
-
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday launched a proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.
Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.
"We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access," said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.
The company said that connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.
"Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption - ensuring they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta," it said in a blog post.
This option is now available in the settings menu for everyone running the latest version of WhatsApp.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 23:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU