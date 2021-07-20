NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh

State-owned power giant on Tuesday said it has bagged totalling 325 megawatts (MW) at Shajapur Solar Park in

In a statement, said the projects have been won by its wholly-owned subsidiary Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).

"NTPC REL has emerged winner at the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited auction for 450 MW of at the Shajapur Solar Park in MP. NTPC Renewables has won 105 MW capacity and 220 MW capacity, quoting the lowest tariffs of Rs 2.35 per kWh, and Rs 2.33 per kWh, respectively. The tender received an overwhelming response from the bidders with a total of 15 bidders being shortlisted," it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power producing company. Currently, it has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects, with an additional 18 GW under construction.

