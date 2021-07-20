NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
NTPC gets govt nod to set up country's single largest solar park in Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
MP CM urges Gadkari to approve road projects worth Rs 1,858 cr
-
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has bagged solar projects totalling 325 megawatts (MW) at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.
In a statement, NTPC said the projects have been won by its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).
"NTPC REL has emerged winner at the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited auction for 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in MP. NTPC Renewables has won 105 MW capacity and 220 MW capacity, quoting the lowest tariffs of Rs 2.35 per kWh, and Rs 2.33 per kWh, respectively. The tender received an overwhelming response from the bidders with a total of 15 bidders being shortlisted," it said.
NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power producing company. Currently, it has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects, with an additional 18 GW under construction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU