NTPC, Gujarat Gas ink pact for blending green hydrogen with piped gas

State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Gujarat Gas Ltd for an initiative to blend green hydrogen with the piped natural gas (PNG) supplied by the latter.
Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. This will be blended with PNG in a pre-determined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township, a company statement said.
This first-of-its-kind project in the country is a step towards the decarbonisation of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation, it added.
"With the continued focus on clean environment, NTPC has taken up an initiative of blending of green hydrogen in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network of GGL (Gujarat Gas Ltd) at NTPC Kawas," it said.
The formal agreement between the two companies was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC REL and ED RE, NTPC, and Sanjeev Kumar, MD, GGL and GSPL.
Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5 per cent and after successful completion it shall be further increased, the statement added.
NTPC is the premier energy utility of the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.
GGL is India's largest city gas distribution (CGD) company and has presence across 43 districts in six states and one union territory.
