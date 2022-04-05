PhonePe to more than double employee count to 5,400 by December 2022

-
Digital payments platform PhonePe on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its total employee strength to 5,400 across the country by the end of December 2022 from existing 2,600.
"There are about 2,800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country," Phonepe said, adding that hiring will be across levels and functions for engineering, product, analytics, business development and sales teams.
The company also claims that it has lower attrition rates as it offers remuneration package higher than the market standard, and gives wealth creation opportunity to all employees through ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans).
"We are building a long-term sustainable organisation, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all. We are proud that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry," Phonepe's HR head Manmeet Sandhu said.
