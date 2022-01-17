NTPC plans to raise up to Rs 5,570 crore via external commercial borrowing

-
ALSO READ
NTPC plans to rope in strategic investor for its clean energy arm NREL
Indian companies' foreign borrowing jumps 60% in July to $3.43 bn
India's external debt at $571.3 bn at June-end, up $1.6 bn from March: RBI
From coal-based to a renewable energy-based NTPC in ten years
NTPC gears up to meet rising power demand; generation up 23%
-
State-owned NTPC has invited a request for proposal (RFP) for raising up to USD 750 million (around Rs 5,570 crore) via ECB to fund its power projects, including renewable energy.
"NTPC Ltd is looking to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the form of term loan amounting to USD 500 million plus green shoe option of USD 250 million... accordingly it is requested to quote unconditional and firm rate for raising ECB," the RFP document floated by NTPC on Monday stated.
According to the document, the proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programme including renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, refinancing of existing ECBs/rupee loans availed domestically for capex etc.
Last date for submitting bids is January 31, 2022 (by 1500 hrs). The bids will be opened on January 31, 2022 (1515 hrs).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU