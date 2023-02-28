JUST IN
Asian Development Bank agrees for funding Rs 1,311.20 cr tourism projects
Vedanta investors jittery as stock, bonds take a hit on negative sentiments
Explained: How GACs will respond to grievances of online users
Tata Power Renewable board okays allotment of 200 mn shares to GreenForest
RPSG Capital Ventures expands D2C portfolio, invests in oral care brand
Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case, says European Commission
Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups
Cloud computing, virtual networks, fibre rollout to check call drops: HCL
Airtel eyes tariff hike mid-year; here's how telcos' Arpu stack up
Delhi's Feb EV sales dip 13% month-on-month to 4,838 units, hit six-mth low
You are here: Home » Companies » News
TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services
icon-arrow-left
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
Business Standard

NTPC transfers 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL for Rs 10,000 crore

Power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) for a consideration of Rs 10,066.99 crore

Topics
NTPC | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) for a consideration of Rs 10,066.99 crore.

Besides, the company has transferred its entire stake in NTPC Renewable Energy to NGEL for Rs 731.17 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC said it has completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, through a business transfer agreement executed on July 8, 2022.

The consideration for transferring the 15 assets was Rs 10,066.99 crore, it added.

Further, the company completed the transfer of 100 per cent equity shareholding in NTPC Renewable Energy to NGEL through a share purchase agreement.

The consideration for the stake transfer was Rs 731.17 crore and the pact was executed on July 8, 2022, as per the filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.