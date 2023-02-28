NTPC transfers 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL for Rs 10,000 crore

Power giant on Tuesday said it has completed the transfer of 15 assets to Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) for a consideration of Rs 10,066.99 crore.

Besides, the company has transferred its entire stake in to NGEL for Rs 731.17 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC said it has completed the transfer of 15 assets to NGEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, through a business transfer agreement executed on July 8, 2022.

The consideration for transferring the 15 assets was Rs 10,066.99 crore, it added.

Further, the company completed the transfer of 100 per cent equity shareholding in NTPC Renewable Energy to NGEL through a share purchase agreement.

The consideration for the stake transfer was Rs 731.17 crore and the pact was executed on July 8, 2022, as per the filing.

