Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution

-
ALSO READ
Oaktree Capital, Piramal Enterprises, Adani revise offers for bankrupt DHFL
Dewan Housing's second quarter net loss narrows to Rs 2,122 crore
Indiabulls Housing in talks with Oaktree to raise $200 million in debt
US-based Oaktree offers Rs 20k-cr for DHFL, Piramal, Adani also in fray
Piramal, Oaktree slug it out as race for debt-laden DHFL intensifies
-
US-based Oaktree Capital has said its revised bid for the debt-ridden DHFL is unconditional and comes with a commitment of fresh capital infusion of Rs 1,000 crore for the revival of the company.
According to sources, Oaktree in a letter dated January 6 to members of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and administrator of DHFL said the resolution plan offers a clean structure for all stakeholders.
"During our discussion with the legal counsel of the Administrator and the CoC, we were informed that we could not impose any conditions to the implementation of our resolution plan in any manner. As a result, all terms of our resolution plan that could be considered as conditions were deleted," it said.
Revised bids for DHFL were received last month with Oaktree and Piramal Enterprises jostling for the top spot.
According to the sources, suitors have submitted bids in the range of Rs 35,000-37,000 crore.
Contrary reports have emerged about who has bid more and Oaktree's January 6 letter to the CoC is seen as an attempt to clear the air around its bid and claim the highest bidder spot.
Sources said Oaktree has presented a legally viable structure in respect of DHFL Insurance Limited's holding in Pramerica Life Insurance but it remains open to explore any other solution to the satisfaction of the CoC.
"By contrast, we note that the second highest bidder's bid (Piramal Enterprises) is conditional...," the letter said.
Based on a fair market valuation, sources said the difference between Oaktree's offer and the second highest bid is around Rs 4,503 crore.
As part of the resolution plan, Oaktree proposes to delist DHFL and invest Rs 1,000 crore into the company by way of equity or debt, sources said.
In November, 2019, the Reserve Bank referred Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.
DHFL was the first finance company to be referred to the NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227 of the IBC.
Prior to that, the company's board was superseded and R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator. He is also the resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
As of July 2019, the company owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders.
DHFL was sent to bankruptcy after the government on November 15, 2019, enabled the Reserve Bank to send large financial services companies, excluding banks, to the NCLT for insolvency proceedings.
Its large lenders include State Bank of India (including SBI Singapore) with Rs 10,083 crore exposure, Bank of India Rs 4,125 crore, Canara Bank Rs 2,681 crore, NHB Rs 2,434 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 2,378 crore, Syndicate Bank Rs 2,229 crore and Bank of Baroda Rs 2,075 crore, Indian Bank Rs 1,552 crore, Central Bank Rs 1,389 crore, IDBI Bank Rs 999 crore, and HDFC Bank Rs 361 crore.
DHFL had total assets amounting to Rs 79,800 crore as of March 2020, as per its annual report. Of these, Rs 50,227 crore of assets forming 63 per cent of the total portfolio was reported as non-performing assets (Gross NPAs).
Its retail book stood at Rs 33,500 crore, with gross NPAs of Rs 7,147 crore forming 21.32 per cent of the total portfolio.
The wholesale book stood at Rs 42,860 crore, of which a whopping Rs 39,690 crore or 92.61 per cent is categorised as gross NPAs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU