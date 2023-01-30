JUST IN
Tech Mahindra's Q3 profit slides 5.3% as expenses jump on macro challenges
Exide Q3 net up 11.38% to Rs 199 cr on price hikes, growth across verticals
Reliance Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 291 cr, expenses rise to Rs 2,126 cr
LG Electronics Q4 profit collapses on slumping demand, rising cost
NTPC net profit up nearly 5% at Rs 4,854 crore in Q3 on higher revenue
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 profit after tax declines 11% to Rs 166 crore
Patanjali Foods Q3 profit rises 15% to Rs 269 crore on better sales
Low output pulls Vedanta net profit down 41% to Rs 2,464 crore in Q3
Sterlite Technologies posts 13.6% rise in Dec quarter profit to Rs 50 cr
Bajaj Finance Q3 net up 40% to Rs 2,973 cr; highest ever quarterly profit
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
L-T profit misses as infrastructure growth eases; net profit rose 24%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Orient Green Power dec quarter net profit rises 55% to nearly Rs 10 crore

Orient Green Power Company Ltd posted a 55% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022

Topics
Orient Green Power | Q3 results | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Orient Green Power Company Ltd (OGPL) on Monday posted a 55 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

However, total income was at Rs 57.33 crore during the October-December quarter, as against Rs 63.30 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were Rs 65.78 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 75.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Our efforts to reduce the expenses and service the debt on time resulted in improved rating of our SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and reduction in finance costs," T Shivaraman, company's Managing Director and CEO, said in a statement.

In addition, the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme introduced by the ministry of power helped in realising the long pending dues from state-owned discoms, he noted.

With improving cash flows, "we are exploring the opportunities to expand our presence in wind sector and venture into solar business" through a hybrid model of wind and solar with an objective of attaining 1 GW of installed capacity in the next two to three years, more on this will be announced in due course, he stated.

The rights issue proposed by the company received in-principle approvals from regulators and "we are in the process of filing the letter of offer and expect to complete the issue in this fiscal", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Orient Green Power

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.