Tech Mahindra's Q3 profit slides 5.3% as expenses jump on macro challenges

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra XUV 400 EV launch: Where to watch, time, features and price
M&M to unveil Mahindra XUV 400 EV this week; here's what we know so far
Mahindra Lifespace crossed $1 bn m-cap, proved sceptics wrong: CEO
India's Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa for 2022
Mahindra lines up new products; firms up investments for electric future
-
India's Tech Mahindra reported a fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher expenses and a subdued performance by its communications division.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.3% to 12.97 billion rupees ($159.15 million) for the quarter-ending Dec. 31, from 13.69 billion rupees a year earlier.
"We are witnessing moderation in growth, given the tough macroeconomic environment," CP Gurnani, chief executive officer said.
Large Indian IT service providers have reported a mixed bag of earnings so far as the pandemic-driven boom is slowly being replaced by tighter client spending due to growing fears of a recession.
Market leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd missed profit estimates and flagged challenges in Europe, while no. 2 Infosys Ltd beat profit estimates and raised its annual revenue outlook thanks to a strong deal pipeline.
Companies had also flagged softness in the telecom segment, a key contributor for Tech Mahindra.
Revenue contribution from the communication, media and entertainment segment shrank to 39.8% during the quarter from 40.9% a year earlier.
Total expenses jumped nearly 25% to 122.02 billion rupees.
However, the Pune-based company's total deal wins rose to $795 million in the third quarter from $704 million a year earlier, pushing its revenue from operations 20% higher to 137.35 billion rupees.
Tech Mahindra shares closed up 0.6% on Monday. The stock fell fell 43.2% last year against the Nifty IT's 26% fall.
($1 = 81.4950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU