Pact with Air India on passenger transfer a standard one: AirAsia India

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said its pact with full service carrier on passenger transfer in case of disruption in operations is a "standard" one and it has similar arrangements with other airlines as well.

and AirAsia India have entered into an agreement that will allow them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations, according to a communication.

"The agreement under discussion is a standard agreement airlines enter with each other to re-accommodate guests in the event of last minute disruptions. We already have similar agreements with almost all other Indian carriers," an AirAsia spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

Both airlines are part of the

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of both and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised.

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, according to the communication.

However, carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline, it stated.

Last month, completed the takeover of Air India.

