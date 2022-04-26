Paytm brings on board Srinivas Yanamandra as regulatory head

-
ALSO READ
Paytm pegs IPO at $20 bn valuation, Vijay Sharma says life to become QSQT
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
Macro factors have spooked Paytm's market performance: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Paytm: Foreign brokerages divided on road ahead for the stock
Book a loss and exit Paytm stock now, advise analysts
-
Fintech major Paytm has appointed Srinivas Yanamandra as its Group Head – Regulatory affairs and Policy. He has over 20 years of experience in building compliance systems and processes at large and fast growing businesses.
Yanamandra’s last stint was New Development Bank in Shanghai, where he served as chief of the compliance division. Prior to that, he worked as a compliance professional — both at ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank in Mumbai — focusing on various aspects of banking regulation including governance, risk management, prudential reporting, risk-based supervision, digital banking, and more.
Yanamandra’s appointment comes at a time when the fintech ecosystem in India is under the RBI’s glare. In March, the central bank directed Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank.
Later, the promoter also clarified that all user data resides in the country after a report claimed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd's servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in Paytm Payments Bank.
Yanamandra is a member of the policy working group of the Digital Currency Global Initiative, which is a collaboration between Stanford University and the International Telecommunication Union.
He said, “Paytm’s contribution to the Indian fintech landscape is exemplary, augmented by the business-friendly regulatory developments in the country. I’m excited to make my contribution in fuelling the company’s journey further as it continues to achieve new milestones.”
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm said, "Indian regulatory initiatives have acted as enablers for Digital India as well as payments & financial services in the country. We are excited to welcome Dr Srinivas to the Paytm team. His years of expertise in the financial industry will further contribute to the rapidly growing Paytm ecosystem.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU