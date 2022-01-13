Paytm Payments Bank leads UPI beneficiary chart with 926 mn transactions

-
ALSO READ
1 bn transactions a day on UPI quite possible in 3-5 years' time: NPCI CEO
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
UPI breaks 5-month growth streak; transactions decline 0.71% in November
RBI to have on-device wallets in UPI apps for small-ticket transactions
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
-
Paytm Payments Bank has emerged as the biggest receiver of UPI amount with 926.17 million transactions while public sector bank SBI topped the chart of being the biggest remitter in December, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claimed to have become the first beneficiary bank in the country to achieve the landmark of over 926 million UPI transactions in a single month.
"We are humbled to receive such an encouraging response from our users who have helped us become the most preferred beneficiary bank for UPI payments.
"We will continue to leverage our experience and technological strength to offer superfast UPI Money Transfer and the convenience of using Paytm Wallet and bank account for everyday payments," PPBL Managing Director and CEO Satish Gupta said in a statement.
State Bank of India followed PPBL as the second-largest beneficiary with 664.89 million transactions.
According to the NPCI, 98.79 per cent of the transactions were approved on the PPBL platform.
"In the October-December 2021 quarter, PPBL registered a total of 2,507.47 million beneficiary transactions, compared with 964.95 million beneficiary transactions in the same quarter in 2020.
"This is a year-on-year increase of 159.85 per cent. It has remained the largest UPI beneficiary bank throughout the year (except in May 2021), and continues to grow month-on-month," PPBL said in a statement.
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday had said the company is betting big on the payments business.
It expects revenue from payments services, including merchants transfers, to be around USD 140 million (about Rs 1034 crore) in the current quarter, he had said.
According to the NPCI data, Standard Chartered bank had the highest approval rate of 96.74 per cent in remittance of UPI transactions, while Citi Bank registered the highest approval rate of 99.84 per cent among UPI beneficiaries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU