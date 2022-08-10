JUST IN
B2B platform CleverTap to raise $105 million from CDPQ and others
Pidilite Industries Q1 profit up 64% at Rs 358 cr; revenue jumps 60%
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut freezes withdrawals, deposits
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific losses narrow as COVID restrictions ease
Japan's Toshiba boosts profit in June qtr on devices, auto sector demand
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh sees moderation in attrition over coming quarters
Japan's Honda sees profits declining by 33% on semiconductor crunch
NLMC to hire company secretary as it preps for commencing operations
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000
JSW Energy unit to buy Mytrah Energy's renewable assets for Rs 10,530 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Govt to remove fare caps imposed on airlines from August 31
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries Q1 profit up 64% at Rs 358 cr; revenue jumps 60%

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported 64.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.52 crore for June quarter 2022-23, led by growth in sales and volume.

Topics
Pidilite Industries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries | Photo: Wikipedia

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported 64.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.52 crore for June quarter 2022-23, led by growth in sales and volume.

The company which manufactures adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals had logged a profit of Rs 217.64 crore in April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations was up 60.11 per cent at Rs 3,101.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,936.79 crore in the year-ago period, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing.

"The current quarter recorded robust revenue growth, a combination of higher volumes and measured price increases," said an earning statement of Pidilite Industries.

However, it added that input costs remained elevated during the quarter and cost efficiency measures ensured PAT growth in line with revenue growth.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,641.98 crore as against Rs 1,655.45 crore.

Revenue from the 'Consumer & Bazaar' segment was up 63.9 per cent to Rs 2,435.84 crore in April-June as against Rs 1,486.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from the Business to Business segment was at Rs 721.95 crore as against Rs 482.02 crore in Q1/FY22.

"Consumer & Bazaar reported growth across all geographies and categories of adhesives, construction chemicals and DIY portfolio. Business to Business growth was strong across all verticals," it said.

Managing Director Bharat Puri said Pidilite Industries had a value and volume growths which is broad-based across businesses, categories and geographies.

While input costs have continued to be high during this quarter, EBITDA margins remained constant sequentially on account of calibrated pricing, increased sales and effective cost management actions, he said.

"While the near term remains challenging, we remain cautiously optimistic on the medium term given the recent softening of input prices led by lower oil prices, a good monsoon and continued good demand conditions in the housing and home improvement sector, he added.

Shares of Pidilite Industries settled at Rs 2,637.45 apiece, down 0.47 per cent on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Pidilite Industries

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 16:56 IST

`
.