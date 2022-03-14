Piramal Pharma ropes in Ajay Devgn for skin-care brand Tetmosol

-
ALSO READ
SC refuses confirmation to Bombay HC judge who gave 'skin-to-skin' verdict
Johnson & Johnson offloads talc liabilities into newly created subsidiary
Will step down from Tata board if there's a conflict, says Ajay Piramal
Piramal Enterprises board approves to demerge and list pharma business
US warns residents against travelling to Germany, Denmark amid Covid surge
-
Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for its flagship brand Tetmosol.
Tetmosol is a medicated skin-care soap used in the treatment and prevention of skin infections.
Piramal Pharma said it is now strengthening the brand offering by introducing Tetmosol Dusting Powder and increasing its media investments subsequently.
"As we enter the next phase of growth, we are excited to work with Ajay Devgn to promote Tetmosol to our consumers across India and enhance our reach," Piramal Consumer Products Division CEO Nitish Bajaj said in a statement.
Owing to the tropical climate, India has a high incidence of skin infections and, therefore, the company has introduced two new product offerings with Tetmosol Dusting Powder and Tetmosol Plus Cream that caters to all skin infection problems, he added.
Tetmosol has expanded its retail footprint in India to three lakh chemist stores.
Being the preferred doctor prescribed brand for skin infections, Tetmosol hopes to strengthen its position in the medicated soap industry.
Currently, the brand's products include soap bars, dusting powder, and medicinal cream.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU