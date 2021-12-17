SC refuses confirmation to Bombay HC judge who gave 'skin-to-skin' verdict

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium approves proposal for elevation of lawyer Kirpal as HC judge
SC Collegium proposes six Karnataka HC additional judges be made permanent
SC collegium recommends 16 names for elevation as judges of 4 HCs
SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 permanent judges for Bombay HC
NCW welcomes SC order on skin-to-skin contact verdict in POCSO case
-
The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have declined to recommend the name of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, additional judge of the Bombay High Court, for appointment as a permanent judge in the backdrop of her controversial skin-to-skin judgement.
The apex court on November 18 had set aside Justice Ganediwala's two judgments passed in January this year, interpreting sexual assault provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The woman judge, who has been serving at Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, had faced widespread criticism after she granted bail to a man accused of groping a minor, saying that there was no skin-to-skin contact and hence, it cannot be termed as sexual assault under the POCSO Act.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, also has Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, and it met on December 14, sources said.
As per the sources, the decision to not recommend the name of Justice Ganediwala for appointment as a permanent judge was taken in the meeting.
The collegium, however, approved the proposal for the appointment of three other additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges.
The three additional judges of the Bombay High Court whose names have been approved are justices Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni.
The collegium also resolved to recommend that Justice Abhay Ahuja be appointed as additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2022.
In another decision, the collegium, on December 14, has approved the proposal for the appointment of additional judge Justice Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge of that court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU