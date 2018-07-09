Planning to buy a new Honda car, get ready to pay Rs 35k more starting Aug

Honda Cars India today said it will increase prices of its models by up to Rs 35,000 from next month in order to offset rise in input costs.

The company plans to hike prices in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 35,000 and the revised prices will be effective from August 1, (HCIL) said in a statement.

"Due to the increasing pressure on input costs, impact of custom duty hike over past few months and higher freight rates, we are forced to consider increasing the prices of our cars," Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The introductory price of the recently launched all new will also be revised from August, he added.

sells models ranging from hatchback with price starting at Rs 4.73 lakh to Hybrid priced at Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In April, luxury carmakers such as Audi, JLR and Mercedes-Benz hiked prices in the range of Rs 1-10 lakh to pass on increase in custom duties.

had also announced to hike prices by up to 2 per cent from June.