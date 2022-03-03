Pocket FM raises $65 mn in funding from Goodwater Capital, Naver, Tanglin

-
ALSO READ
ExactSpace Technologies raises $1.4 mn in seed funding led by Thermax
Testsigma raises $4.6 million in seed funding led by Accel, STRIVE
In-app gaming merchandising firm Rucept raises undisclosed seed fund
Leadership coaching company Peakperformer raises $3mn in seed fund
Online healthcare firm MediBuddy raises $125 mn in Series-C funding
-
Audio OTT platform Pocket FM has raised USD 65 million (about Rs 492 crore) in a Series C funding round from Goodwater Capital, Naver and existing investor Tanglin Venture Partners.
The capital will be invested in strengthening its leadership position, expanding into new languages, investing in AI capabilities and building the largest audio creator community, the company said in a statement.
"We are elated to announce our Series C funding and would like to thank Goodwater Capital, Naver, and Tanglin Venture Partners for their trust in us. This is a validation of our market leadership and trust in our execution capabilities.
"Audio consumption has seen exponential growth over the last year, and we are on a mission to build the largest audio OTT platform," Pocket FM co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak said.
Pocket FM offers over 1,00,000 hours of long-format content, audio series, stories, novels, podcasts, and knowledge shows in 8 languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, English, Kannada, and Marathi.
"In addition to audio entertainment, we saw 12 times growth in consumption of self-help books, audio courses. Users are looking for high-quality knowledge content to up-skill themselves.
"With this investment, we are looking to grow our creator community further, be the biggest audio destination for entertainment and knowledge, and targetting 5 million paying users in the next 12 months," Pocket FM co-founder and COO Nishanth KS said.
Founded in 2018, the company claims to have over 50 million users and registered over 3 billion monthly listening minutes.
"Pocket FM empowers audio creators around the world in crafting the best long-form audio content, from writing to voice acting, while also providing a channel for consumers to find and discover that content. We look forward to helping Pocket FM to continue to grow its platform," Goodwater Capital, director for investment, Scott Shiao said.
Pocket FM had raised USD 28.6 million in previous rounds from existing marquee investors like Lightspeed, Tencent, Times Group and Tanglin Venture Partners.
"With its creator-first platform, Pocket FM is poised to lead this wave of growth in the audio OTT space and fuel the next generation of entertainment experiences. We're excited to partner with them in the entertainment and content market as they build a robust audio ecosystem for audiences and creators alike, and to support the company in its next chapter of growth," Naver Corporation, investment director, YongJung Park said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU