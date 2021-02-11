Power Grid posts 26% rise in net profit to Rs 3,368 cr on higher revenues

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon December quarter loss narrows to Rs 118 crore on higher revenues
L&T Infotech Q3 PAT jumps 38% to Rs 519 cr on higher revenues, margins
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
Extra financial burden on consumers due to PGCIL's inefficiency: CAG
Dabur India PAT up 24% to Rs 494 cr in Q3, operating revenue rises 16%
-
Power Grid Corporation on Thursday posted 26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,367.71 crore for December quarter 2020-21 mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The net profit of the company was Rs 2,672.03 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.
Total income rose to Rs 10,359.48 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,541.13 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of electricity.
It said there has been no material impact of the pandemic on the operations of the group during April-December period of this fiscal year.
However, Power Grid said it has given a consolidated one-time rebate of Rs 1,078.64 crore to distribution companies and power departments of states and union territories for passing on to the end consumers on account of the pandemic against the billing of April- May, 2020.
Due to this rebate, there is a reduction in the profit for April-December 2020. The Group will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU