India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal
Private equity firm TPG sells 7.6% stake in Campus Activewear for Rs 806 cr

Private equity firm TPG on Friday divested a 7.6 per cent stake in sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for Rs 806 crore through an open market transaction

Footwear | Footwear manufacturers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Private equity firm TPG on Friday divested a 7.6 per cent stake in sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for Rs 806 crore through an open market transaction.

TPG through its affiliate TPG Growth III SF Pte offloaded the shares in Campus Activewear.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 347.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 805.86 crore.

As of December 2022, TPG Growth III SF Pte owned a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm.

Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Oppor Fund, Societe Generale and Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund acquired a total of 91.06 lakh equity shares of the firm.

On Friday, shares of Campus Activewear closed 8.72 per cent lower at Rs 338 per share on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Zydus Family Trust bought shares of Zydus Wellness for over Rs 76 crore through an open market transaction.

Zydus Family Trust purchased 5.10 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,499.67 apiece, as per the NSE data.

This took the deal value to Rs 76.52 crore.

Shares of Zydus Wellness closed 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,510 per scrip on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:35 IST

