JUST IN
Rittick Roy Burman to manage the overall Khadim India operations
CCI clears GMR Airports Infrastructure-Aeroports de Paris SA deal
Maruti targets sales through Nexa outlets to overtake peer volumes
C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition
CPPIB exploring buying out ReNew Energy shareholders, making firm pvt
Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself, says CEO
Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies
Accenture: History of a Fortune500 firm that's laying off 2.5% of its staff
Edtech firm Byju's likely to close $250 mn equity fund raise in April
Licensing dispute: Zee Music hits' exit no music to Spotify ears
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maruti targets sales through Nexa outlets to overtake peer volumes
icon-arrow-left
Rittick Roy Burman to manage the overall Khadim India operations
Business Standard

CCI clears GMR Airports Infrastructure-Aeroports de Paris SA deal

On March 19, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) announced the merger of GMR Airports Ltd with GIL

Topics
CCI | GMR Airports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

airports, airport, coronavirus, gmr group

Fair-trade regulator CCI on Friday said it has approved the proposed deal of GMR Airports Infrastructure and Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) under the green channel route.

The proposed combination involves ADP's proposed acquisition of and subscription to foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) issued by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, according to a CCI notice.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal. It has also given nod to the proposed intra-group merger of GMR Airports Ltd and GMR Infra Developers Ltd (GIDL) with and into GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

Also, the regulator has given its nod to the proposed acquisition by ADP (and its group entities) of equity shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure post-merger, CCI said.

On March 19, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) announced the merger of GMR Airports Ltd with GIL.

ADP is an international airport operator owned by the French Government, while GMR Airports Infrastructure is a listed-entity and global infrastructure conglomerate with expertise in operating airports. It primarily operates through its subsidiary GMR Airports Ltd (GAL).

GIDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure.

"There are no horizontal overlaps, vertical links and complementary businesses between the acquirer and the targets in India.

"In the absence of any overlaps between the parties in India, the proposed combination does not raise any risk of adverse effect on competition in India, and is accordingly being submitted through the green channel," CCI said.

Under the green channel route, wherein a transaction, which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition, is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the competition watchdog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CCI

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 22:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.