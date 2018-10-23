Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 675 SoC to boost gaming, camera experience

US-based chipmaker Technologies on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon 675 system-on-chip (SoC) to boost gaming and camera experience in devices.

The latest addition to the mid-range Snapdragon 600 series, released at the 4G/5G Summit, supports a triple camera configuration in the front or back.

It supports features such as telephoto, wide angle, and super-wide image capture, as well as enhanced portrait mode (Bokeh), "3D face unlock" and high-quality selfies, the company said.

Snapdragon 675 provides new architectures and performance improvements over the previous generation Snapdragon 670 in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities as well.

With a multi-core AI Engine, Snapdragon 675 is engineered to deliver up to 50 per cent overall improvements in AI applications, said.

"Packed with advanced gaming abilities, remarkable camera performance and a multi-core AI Engine, Snapdragon 675-based smartphones will bring new experiences to consumers globally," said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies.

The premium features in the new chipset are enabled by the Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP, Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU.

"The Snapdragon 675 plays a primary role in allowing OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to design next generation features with incredible performance into their upcoming smartphones," Kondap added.

Additionally, it provides limitless slo-mo -- capable of recording extended slow-motion video clips in HD, not limited to one second or shorter bursts.

While making the chipset available for smartphone makers on Tuesday, Qualcomm said that consumers can expect devices powered by Snapdragon 675 from the first quarter of 2019.