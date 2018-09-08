Rajiv Rajgopal named Akzo Nobel India MD, to take charge on November 1

JUST IN
ANI  |  Gurugram 

Akzo Nobel
The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited (ANIL) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Rajgopal as the Managing Director of the company, effective from November 1, 2018.

Amit Jain, Chairman, Akzo Nobel India Limited said, "I warmly welcome Rajiv back to India from his current assignment heading the Middle-East and Africa region. Rajiv's earlier experience at managing and profitably growing the Dulux business in India makes him the ideal candidate to take Akzo Nobel India to greater heights".
First Published: Sat, September 08 2018. 13:20 IST

