Raymond to raise Rs 100 crore through non-convertible debentures

Textile and Apparels firm Ltd on Thursday said it will raise Rs 100 crore through on a private placement basis.

The Committee of Directors approved the Issue of (NCDs) of Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, the company said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs, which would have a coupon rate of 8.60 per cent, would be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, it added.

Tenure of the instruments would be 1,095 days from the deemed date of allotment, which is September 29, 2020.

