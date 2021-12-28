RBI approves re-designation of Rajiv Anand as Axis Bank Deputy MD

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Axis Bank shares surge 11% in 5 days. What's fuelling the rally?
-
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank, the lender said on Monday.
In October this year, the board of directors of the bank approved to re-designate Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India, and the shareholders of the bank.
"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated December 27, 2021, has approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank from the date of its communication and co-terminus with his approved term of appointment till August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive)," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Anand is the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) of the bank since December 2018.
Anand, 55, had joined Axis Bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co Ltd, where he was the Managing Director & CEO.
Anand was appointed as a director of the bank in May 2016 and thereafter as the Executive Director (Retail Banking) in August 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU