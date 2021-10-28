RBL Bank Q2 net profit plummets 78% as asset quality slides

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank net declines 34% in Q4 on higher provisions, drop in NII
RBL Bank posts Rs 459 cr June qtr loss due to one-time provisioning
YES Bank plummets 13% as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 3,788 crore
Mastercard ban to hit Citi and RBL's customer acquisition the most
Mastercard ban: RBL Bank restarts credit card issuances with rival Visa
-
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday reported a 78 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit at Rs 31 crore on a jump in asset quality issues but guided towards a better second half with better ratios.
Its managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja said the stress that has played out is better than what it had expected and guided towards. The fresh slippages came at Rs 1,217 crore with a bulk of them coming from the microfinance book and the credit card portfolio, which had been impacted because of the second wave.
The gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 5.40 per cent from the year-ago period's 3.34 per cent and 4.99 per cent in the quarter-ago period.
"We have crossed a hump this quarter. The GNPAs have peaked and will be trending down from here on. We expect the credit costs in the second half of the fiscal to be half of what we observed in the first," Ahuja told reporters.
The overall provisions jumped to Rs 651 crore from Rs 487 crore in the year-ago period and the preceding quarter's Rs 1,384 crore.
The bank, which has 3 per cent of assets under recast packages, is confident of handling the stress and will also be improving the provision coverage ratio to 65 per cent from the present 62 per cent.
The core net interest income declined 2 per cent to Rs 915 crore as there was an interest reversal of Rs 130 crore charged previously to retail accounts which subsequently led to the net interest margin also narrowing to 4.07 per cent, while the overall loans are flat.
The non-interest income jumped 42 per cent to Rs 593 crore on a fee income growth and Ahuja hoped will do well as the credit card issuances get restarted after an impact because of the restrictions on Mastercard.
Ahuja said credit growth is picking up now across segments and the bank will close FY'22 with advances growth of 7-8 per cent. Wholesale book has grown by 4 per cent in October alone, while the improvement of collection efficiencies has led to restart micro-loan disbursements, he said, adding that retail mainstay of credit card has seen 2 lakh new cards being issued in October.
He also announced that the bank has decided to limit the overall microfinance exposure to under 10 per cent of the overall book from the earlier 15 per cent level which is a learning from the present crisis.
The bank scrip closed 3.10 per cent down at Rs 201.40 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a correction of 1.89 per cent on the benchmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU