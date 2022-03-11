Jubilant FoodWorks' CEO resigns; will continue in his role till June 15

-
Jubilant FoodWorks, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.
The company's board on Friday accepted the resignation of Pota as the CEO and Wholetime Director of the firm as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Pota will continue in his current role till June 15, 2022, it added.
In a meeting held on Friday, the company's board placed on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Pota during his tenure with the firm.
The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor, Jubilant FoodWorks stated.
