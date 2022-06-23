Realty firm Supertech plans Rs 300-crore fundraise for ongoing projects

-
ALSO READ
Supertech towers: Test blast on Sunday, residents advised to stay indoors
Supertech insolvency: NCLAT stays formation of committee of creditors
Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition deadline extended to Aug 28 by SC
NCLT begins insolvency proceedings against realty firm Supertech
Refund homebuyers before Feb 28: SC on demolition of Supertech twin tower
-
Realty firm Supertech Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to raise about Rs 300 crore to expedite construction activities at its ongoing projects across the Delhi-NCR market.
In a statement, Supertech said it has "resumed construction in full swing" at all its projects after the orders of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated June 10, allowing the company to continue project execution at all projects and limiting the scope of corporate insolvency resolution process ordered by NCLT earlier.
"The company has tied up with investors to accelerate construction ... The company has in hand investment offers of approximately Rs 300 crore which would help them to augment construction and delivery," Supertech said.
On June 10, the NCLAT ordered starting of insolvency proceedings in only one of the housing projects of realty firm Supertech and not the entire company, and directed constitution of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the said project only.
A two-member NCLAT bench limited the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) to only 'Eco Village II' project located at Greater Noida (west).
R K Arora, Chairman of Supertech, said the company would comply with the orders of the NCLAT by delivering homes to allottees while clearing the bank debt.
Arora said the construction works which were halted due to the uncertainty after the previous NCLT Order, has now started in full swing.
As on date, 1,156 labourers are working at all 16 projects and the company's priority is to concentrate on flats which can be delivered in next three months, he added.
Earlier, on a petition filed by Union Bank of India, the NCLT had ordered commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on the company along with all its projects.
Aggrieved by the orders and to address the concerns of the home buyers, Arora said the company appealed before NCLAT along with a Resolution-cum-Settlement Plan, seeking to allow them to complete construction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU