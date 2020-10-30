Realty major DLF's profit down 48% at Rs 232.14 cr in Sep quarter

Realty major on Friday reported 48 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 232.14 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 445.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,723.09 crore in the second quarter of this financial year from Rs 1,940.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

