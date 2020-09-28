Reckitt Benckiser kicks off sale of some personal care brands: Report

-
ALSO READ
Reckitt Benckiser second quarter result tops estimates, raises forecast
BS READS: How Beardo shaped hair grooming biz into an investors' gold mine
Delhi High Court stays NAA order asking Reckitt to deposit Rs 63 lakh
HUL, RB and Amul among top advertisers on TV amid coronavirus lockdown
Manjushree Technopack bets big on inorganic growth, eyes acquisitions
-
Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser Group
The package of brands up for sale - which also includes E45 skin cream and Scholl foot products - could be worth as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in a sale, two of the sources said, based on estimates of annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation north of 120 million pounds.
The process comes as Reckitt is generating unusually strong sales in its hygiene business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as people snap up its Lysol and Dettol disinfectants. It is also a strategic step for its new chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, who has been in the top job for one year.
Veet hair removal creams may also be seeing a boost, another source said, as people curb salon visits and do more grooming at home.
Reckitt is working with advisers and has already sent out information on the assets, two of the sources said.
Reckitt declined to comment.
The brands are likely to appeal to private equity players, the sources said, since they are cash-generative.
They do not fit into the two main businesses Reckitt has been focusing on - health and hygiene.
Unilever
Henkel declined to comment. Beiersdorf and Unilever were not immediately available.
UK-based Reckitt, which started out as a home cleaning company, for years worked to build out its health-related business, which includes Enfamil formula, Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets.
A strategy by previous management to separate the health and hygiene units into two stand-alone, in-house businesses, which led to speculation of a corporate break-up, was later scrapped.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU