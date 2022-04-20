Reliance Industrial Infrastructure profit drops 65% in March quarter

-
Reliance Group firm RIIL on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) said in a filing to BSE.
However, total income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 19.65 crore over Rs 18.88 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY'22.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure. Its main activities are transportation of petroleum products and raw water through its pipelines, construction machinery on hire and other infrastructure support services.
The company has its operations mainly in Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, and Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.
