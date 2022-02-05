Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai since Saturday morning

-
-
Reliance Jio's telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.
The problem was first reported at 12 noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network.
A company official admitted to a technical glitch and added that efforts are on to restore the same. The exact reason for the issues was not immediately known.
As a result, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, to speak with others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
