Reliance Jio won't opt for 4-year payment moratorium: Report

-
ALSO READ
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Reliance Jio has informed Department of Telecom that it will not opt for four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government to telecom companies as part of a relief package, sources said.
Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said they will avail the four-year moratorium on payment of dues.
Sources told PTI that Jio has conveyed to Department of Telecom (DoT) that it will not opt for four year dues moratorium.
An e-mail sent to Reliance Jio on the matter did not elicit a response.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU