Reliance Power to raise Rs 1,325 cr from R-Infra via preferential allotment

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar military cuts wireless internet services amidst coup protests
Telecom sector headed for second round of consolidation, says report
India Inc's foreign borrowings jump 24% to $9.23 billion in March: RBI data
Bharti Airtel shares fall as key revenue metric miss analyst estimate
Quick reviews: Wings Vibe, Noise Vibe 5W, ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro, Mivi Roam 2
-
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power will raise Rs 1,325 crore by issuing preferential shares and warrants to its parent Reliance Infrastructure.
The company said its board of directors has approved preferential issue of upto 59.5 crore equity shares and upto 73 crore warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at an issue price of Rs 10 each by conversion of debt.
"This will reduce Reliance Power standalone debt by Rs 1,325 crore and along with planned debt reduction in subsidiaries. Reliance Power consolidated debt will reduce by Rs 3,200 crore in FY22," it said in a statement.
Reliance Infrastructure and other promoter holding in Reliance Power will increase upto 25 per cent after issue of equity shares and will further increase to over 38 per cent on conversion of warrants, benefitting 8 lakh shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure.
The board also approved seeking enabling authorisations of members for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds and securities through qualified institutions placement.
Reliance Power says it has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector in India, based on coal, gas and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.
Various Anil Ambani group companies including Reliance Communications and Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd are facing bankruptcy courts by banks after they failed to repay their debt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU