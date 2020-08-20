Religare Enterprises renamed insurance arm as Care Health Insurance

JUST IN
Religare Enterprises on Thursday said it has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Religare Enterprises on Thursday said it has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance.

"Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

It did not provide any reason for changing the name of its subsidiary.

Stock of Religare Enterprises closed at Rs 35.20 apiece on BSE, down 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 20:53 IST

