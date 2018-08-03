Religare inducts former CEO of Noida Sushil Tripathi to its board

Enterprises on Friday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Sushil Chandra Tripathi as non-executive independent director to its board.

Tripathi was the CEO of authority.

He has served nearly 20 years in finance and industry sectors, including as Managing Director of UP Industrial & Investment Cooperation; Advisor as well as Principal Secretary Finance to the Uttar Pradesh government.

At the central government, he served as joint secretary Banking, secretary BIFR and joint secretary, Economic Affairs, among other positions like CMD of Balco as well as Nalco. He also held positions as secretary for four years to the union government in various ministries.

"Tripathi brings a width of experience across state and central governments and across ministries and public sector units. The board of the company is being continually strengthened with renowned individuals having varied expertise, and looks forward to benefit from Tripathi's vast experience in governance," said.

REL said the company is strengthening the board and the management teams in the organisation.

Stock of the company traded 2.29 per cent down at Rs 44.90 on BSE.