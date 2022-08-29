RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business, says Isha Ambani

-
Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday.
The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting.
"This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business," she said.
Besides, Reliance Retail will start marketing goods produced by Indian artisans.
"As part of our commitment to India's rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India," Isha Ambani said.
This will not only provide a gainful opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship but also help to preserve the talent, skill sets and knowledge base of the Indian artisans, especially women.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries group.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 15:46 IST