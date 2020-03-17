Salesforce hires former banker Arundhati Bhattacharya as India CEO

-
ALSO READ
Infosys to acquire US-based Salesforce partner Simplus in $250 mn deal
Salesforce to train 250,000 students for future tech jobs in India by 2022
Apple fan? Here are some good offers from Amazon, Best Buy on Cyber Monday
Microsoft top recruiter with over Rs 1-crore annual package at IITs
Google buys US-based CloudSimple to fortify its enterprise cloud business
-
US cloud-based service provider Salesforce.com Inc
Bhattacharya declined to comment, while Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bhattacharya previously headed the State Bank of India
"She is a hugely credible name who comes with a wealth of experience and will help Salesforce expand in India," said the source, who is aware of the new appointment.
Bhattacharya, 64, will be based in Mumbai and will join in April, the source added. She is currently chairman of SWIFT India, part of a global payments network.
Salesforce provides an array of cloud storage and digital services to clients in India, which it sees as a one of its fastest growing regions. In January, Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris met India's trade minister in New Delhi and briefed him on the company's growth plans.
Salesforce will create more than 500,000 jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India through 2024, according to a 2019 report by International Data Corporation. The Indian government has also partnered with the company to work towards skills development.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU