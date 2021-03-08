SBI Card plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debt securities

-

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday (March 12) to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.
Stocks of SBI Card were trading at Rs 1,068.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.93 per cent from its previous close.
