Schenker India operated over 70 charter flights in 5 months amid Covid-19

Integrated logistics services provider Schenker India has operated over 70 charter flights from India to various regions in over five months to help healthcare and pharma clients amid the pandemic, a release said.

Schenker India is a subsidiary of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 44.43 billion Deutsche Bahn Group.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic. However, operations of international all-cargo services and flights specifically approved by the DGCA have not been affected.

The reduced passenger capacity and cancellations of cargo freighters created an opportunity for the industry to commence active charter offerings in these unprecedented times, said a release.

To keep the supply chain resilient, DB Schenker's complex operation of the charter in India supports customers in the manufacturing of vaccines, personal protective equipment and health care equipment, it said.

Schenker India has operated 70+ charter flights till date to help the customers in the domestic healthcare and pharma industry, Vishal Sharma, CEO, Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker, said in a statement to PTI without divulging further details.

Keeping the movement of commodities stable, so far Schenker India has efficiently deployed weekly charters for both imports and exports between India and the US, Europe and Asian countries, said the release.

Operating a combination of B747F, A330F and B737F freighters to and from India, DB Schenker provides weekly charters from India via Europe to Latin America and connections to China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore as well, it said.

Charter operations are our endeavour to overcome the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the customers' growing demand for the supply of essentials. Our preparedness with the business continuity plans allowed us to schedule exclusive full charter flights with reliable air cargo solutions to importers and exporters in the country," Sharma said.

India is a priority market for DB Schenker globally and with its global flight operations programme, the company enables the customers in India to keep their supply chains stable, he added.

"The programme connects Mumbai with Frankfurt, Chicago, Atlanta (wheels up-wheels down in 29 hours) and Dubai (Dubai-Mumbai only) on a weekly basis with guaranteed uplift and capacity. Our extensive network in Europe allows us to connect the entire Central Europe within 24 hours upon arrival of our freighter in France," Sharma said.

DB Schenker Air Freight has commenced frequent full charter flights earlier this year to overcome capacity shortages and peak demand during the global outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

In total, DB Schenker provided 1,190 flights to secure capacities for its customers in the challenging market environment, the company said.

