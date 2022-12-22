Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 crore for smart factory in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Schneider Electric India to set up 2nd unit in Telangana, invest Rs 300 cr
Nestle to invest Rs 5K crore in India by 2025: CEO Mark Schneider
ABB India inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru
Schneider Electric hits over 6-year high, surges 12% in a weak market
Smartworld Developers inks MoU with Schneider Electric for home automation
-
Schneider Electric on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 425 crore to develop a new smart factory in Bengaluru.
"The new smart facility will consolidate 6 out of 10 existing factories of the company in Bengaluru, under one roof," Schneider Electric said in a statement.
Under the plan, the new factory will be expanded to 10 lakh square feet from the current 5 lakh square feet.
"Our new manufacturing campus will be one of our largest smart factories, globally, to be based in India. It will contribute to the country's economic growth in coming years, while significantly contribute to make India Atmanirbhar," Anil Chaudhry, Zone President - India and CEO & MD of Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU