Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro

Markets regulator has ordered attachment of bank and of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover dues totalling over Rs 1 crore.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they failed to pay Rs 1 crore fine imposed on them by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March 2019.

The penalty was imposed on them as the company mobilised over Rs 38 crore from 39,290 investors through unregistered collective investment schemes.

In an attachment notice on Wednesday, has ordered attachment of bank as well as of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover the pending dues.

The pending dues of Rs 1.09 crore comprises, initial penalty amount, interest and recovery cost, it added.

asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these entities. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by the defaulters.

The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the and securities in the and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

Earlier in 2018, Sebi had ordered attachment of several properties of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover investors' money.

