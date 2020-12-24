Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro

-
ALSO READ
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Roselabs Finance
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Choksi, Gitanjali gems
Sebi orders nearly Rs 40-crore recovery from two dozen defaulters
Sebi lifts trading ban on Ruchi Global, 4 other firms in castor seeds case
Sebi again eases compliance rules for processing of demat request
-
Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover dues totalling over Rs 1 crore.
The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they failed to pay Rs 1 crore fine imposed on them by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March 2019.
The penalty was imposed on them as the company mobilised over Rs 38 crore from 39,290 investors through unregistered collective investment schemes.
In an attachment notice on Wednesday, Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as demat accounts of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover the pending dues.
The pending dues of Rs 1.09 crore comprises, initial penalty amount, interest and recovery cost, it added.
Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these entities. However, credits have been permitted.
Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by the defaulters.
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".
Earlier in 2018, Sebi had ordered attachment of several properties of Sunshine Global Agro and its directors to recover investors' money.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU